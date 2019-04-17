Property Franchise Group PLC (TPFG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6 on May 28th

Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Property Franchise Group’s previous dividend of $2.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of TPFG opened at GBX 158.50 ($2.07) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18. Property Franchise Group has a 1 year low of GBX 110 ($1.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 166.90 ($2.18). The company has a market cap of $40.93 million and a P/E ratio of 11.92.

Property Franchise Group Company Profile

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, and property management services to tenants and landlords. It offers its services under the CJ Hole, Ellis & Co, Ewemove, Martin & Co, Parkers, and Whitegates brands.

