Property Franchise Group PLC (TPFG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6 on May 28th

Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Property Franchise Group’s previous dividend of $2.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of TPFG opened at GBX 158.50 ($2.07) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18. Property Franchise Group has a 1 year low of GBX 110 ($1.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 166.90 ($2.18). The company has a market cap of $40.93 million and a P/E ratio of 11.92.
Property Franchise Group Company Profile
