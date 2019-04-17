Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shares Bought by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.9% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 29,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 28,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 24,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gary A. Coombe sold 9,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $845,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,746.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,208,754 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $119,763,346.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,270,496 shares of company stock valued at $224,931,027. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $106.42 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $106.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 68.01%.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Macquarie set a $110.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.74.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

