Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 13,360 Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 141,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,360 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GHL opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $467.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.76.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.22). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 45.03% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GHL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, President David Wyles sold 33,369 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $836,894.52. Following the sale, the president now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,072.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

