Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (DFIN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFIN. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7,413.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on DFIN shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

NYSE DFIN opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $516.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.66. Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $21.44.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $200.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.17 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.64%. Analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

