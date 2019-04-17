Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,144 Shares of FutureFuel Corp. (FF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,528 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.48% of FutureFuel worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in FutureFuel in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in FutureFuel in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,785 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. 47.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Paul M. Flynn sold 20,000 shares of FutureFuel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,394. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 41.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FF opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $627.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.69. FutureFuel Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $19.31.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.51 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 14.81%.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

