Prime-XI (PXI) Market Capitalization Tops $8,939.00

Prime-XI (CURRENCY:PXI) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. One Prime-XI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last week, Prime-XI has traded 29.3% higher against the US dollar. Prime-XI has a market capitalization of $8,939.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Prime-XI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Prime-XI alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00015096 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Azart (AZART) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Prime-XI Coin Profile

Prime-XI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2014. Prime-XI’s total supply is 21,931,815 coins. Prime-XI’s official website is primexi.com . Prime-XI’s official Twitter account is @OfficialPXI and its Facebook page is accessible here

Prime-XI Coin Trading

Prime-XI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prime-XI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prime-XI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prime-XI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prime-XI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prime-XI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.