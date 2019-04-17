Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (DNP)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 171,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 34,443 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 231,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 64,358 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 518,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 12,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 12,129 shares during the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DNP opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $11.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

In related news, insider International Group I. American acquired 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100,000.00 per share, with a total value of $66,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

