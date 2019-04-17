Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,100 Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,100 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,940,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,278,350 shares of the software company’s stock worth $134,036,000 after acquiring an additional 349,380 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 245.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 431,412 shares of the software company’s stock worth $52,162,000 after acquiring an additional 306,564 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,122,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $377,486,000 after acquiring an additional 219,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 387,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,339,000 after acquiring an additional 189,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Splunk news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 1,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $211,267.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 215,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,889,286.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David F. Conte sold 7,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $1,001,351.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,860,970.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,032 shares of company stock valued at $15,824,708 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $133.52 on Wednesday. Splunk Inc has a 1 year low of $83.69 and a 1 year high of $143.70. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.97 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The software company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Splunk had a negative net margin of 15.28% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $622.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Splunk to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Splunk to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Splunk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.56.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

