Presima Inc. Decreases Holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS)

Presima Inc. reduced its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Equity Lifestyle Properties accounts for about 2.0% of Presima Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Presima Inc. owned about 0.14% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $14,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ffcm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Surevest Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELS traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.48. The company had a trading volume of 530,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,664. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.35. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.97 and a 52 week high of $117.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.41). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $243.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This is an increase from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is 63.31%.

In other Equity Lifestyle Properties news, Director David J. Contis sold 6,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $694,492.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,420.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ELS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Lifestyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.75.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

