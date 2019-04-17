Premier African Minerals Ltd (LON:PREM) traded down 11.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00). 30,488,617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 48,080,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 million and a P/E ratio of -0.80.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/premier-african-minerals-prem-shares-down-11-8.html.

About Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM)

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, phosphate, nickel, specialty minerals, lime stone, and rare earth metals.

See Also: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Premier African Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier African Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.