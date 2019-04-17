PRA Health Sciences (PRAH) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRAH. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences to $120.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PRA Health Sciences currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.22.

Shares of PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $98.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PRA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $79.20 and a 1 year high of $121.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

