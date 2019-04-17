Power Co. of Canada (POW) Price Target Increased to C$34.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Shares of POW opened at C$31.98 on Tuesday. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of C$23.35 and a 12 month high of C$32.16. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion and a PE ratio of 11.60. The company has a current ratio of 9.93, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as a diversified international management and holding company with interests primarily in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, communications, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

