Positive Press Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Impact Raymond James (RJF) Stock Price

News coverage about Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) has been trending positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Raymond James earned a daily sentiment score of 2.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NYSE RJF opened at $88.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.55. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $69.11 and a 1 year high of $102.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Raymond James has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.63.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

