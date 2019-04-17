Pool Co. (POOL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.50.

POOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Pool from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd.

Get Pool alerts:

POOL opened at $170.62 on Wednesday. Pool has a twelve month low of $135.76 and a twelve month high of $175.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Pool had a return on equity of 80.86% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $543.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pool will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.03%.

In other Pool news, insider Romain Kenneth G. St sold 23,068 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.39, for a total value of $3,653,740.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,641,720.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 26,340 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.19, for a total value of $4,219,404.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,381 shares in the company, valued at $12,075,282.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,461 shares of company stock valued at $23,689,565. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Pool by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Pool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.