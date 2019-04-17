Polymath Price Down 10.1% This Week (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a total market cap of $39.27 million and approximately $5.74 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00002163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, IDEX, Huobi and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.45 or 0.01524826 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00012766 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002919 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00010862 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,412,657 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network

Polymath Token Trading

Polymath can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Huobi, LATOKEN, IDEX, Binance, UEX, Bitbns, Ethfinex, Kucoin, Bittrex, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

