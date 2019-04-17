Playkey Trading 17.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 17th. Playkey has a total market cap of $898,283.00 and approximately $14,948.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Playkey has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Playkey token can currently be bought for $0.0645 or 0.00001230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Playkey alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006194 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00376305 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002207 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.01071759 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00208118 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006311 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,921,512 tokens. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.