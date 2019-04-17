PlayCoin [QRC20] Price Hits $0.0335 on Major Exchanges (PLY)

PlayCoin [QRC20] (CURRENCY:PLY) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. One PlayCoin [QRC20] token can now be purchased for $0.0335 or 0.00000641 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Cobinhood, Gate.io and LBank. Over the last week, PlayCoin [QRC20] has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. PlayCoin [QRC20] has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $3.54 million worth of PlayCoin [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00373348 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019275 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002219 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.42 or 0.01060554 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00208193 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006368 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000135 BTC.

PlayCoin [QRC20] Profile

PlayCoin [QRC20]’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. PlayCoin [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @PlayCoin_PLY . The official website for PlayCoin [QRC20] is playcoin.game . The official message board for PlayCoin [QRC20] is medium.com/@playcoin

PlayCoin [QRC20] Token Trading

PlayCoin [QRC20] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Gate.io, Bit-Z and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin [QRC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayCoin [QRC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayCoin [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

