Pioneering Technology (PTE) Shares Down 12.5%

Shares of Pioneering Technology Corp (CVE:PTE) dropped 12.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 135,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 237% from the average daily volume of 40,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 million and a PE ratio of -0.95.

Pioneering Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of cooking fire prevention solutions for residential and commercial markets in Canada and the United States. It provides SmartBurner, a cooking fire prevention solution; Safe-T-sensor, a solution to prevent microwave fires and false alarms; SMARTRange, a cooking fire solution for glass top electric ranges; and SmartElement, a cooking system to prevent stovetop cooking fires on electric coiled stoves.

