Phantasma (SOUL) Price Up 45% Over Last Week

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. One Phantasma token can now be bought for $0.0892 or 0.00001708 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Hotbit, Kucoin and Switcheo Network. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 45% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $5.20 million and $826,920.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00028544 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004215 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00013113 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00146436 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00011244 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000133 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000372 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000098 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Hotbit, Gate.io, Bitbns and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

