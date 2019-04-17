PGT Innovations Inc (PGTI) Director Rodney Hershberger Sells 8,690 Shares

PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 8,690 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $126,352.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,282,808.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rodney Hershberger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 17th, Rodney Hershberger sold 19,663 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $284,720.24.

Shares of PGT Innovations stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.73. 244,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,364. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PGT Innovations Inc has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The stock has a market cap of $852.61 million, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.01.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $189.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PGT Innovations Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on PGT Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut PGT Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of PGT Innovations in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

