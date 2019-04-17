PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (PBR) Short Interest Up 21.6% in March

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 29,912,498 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the March 15th total of 24,597,678 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,695,867 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBR. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC purchased a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 4th quarter worth about $83,394,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,728,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 15,096.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,704,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687,100 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,833,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PBR. Zacks Investment Research cut PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.98.

PBR opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.61.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $24.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/petroleo-brasil-adr-pbr-short-interest-up-21-6-in-march.html.

About PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.