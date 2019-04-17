PetroFrontier Corp (CVE:PFC) rose 70% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 270,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 787% from the average daily volume of 30,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 million and a PE ratio of -4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.30, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

WARNING: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/petrofrontier-pfc-stock-price-up-70.html.

About PetroFrontier (CVE:PFC)

PetroFrontier Corp operates as a junior energy company. It focuses on developing two Mannville heavy oil plays in the Cold Lake and Wabasca areas of Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for PetroFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.