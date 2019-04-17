Petrichor Energy (PTP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Petrichor Energy Inc (CVE:PTP) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market capitalization of $706,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.09.

Petrichor Energy Company Profile (CVE:PTP)

Petrichor Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. It owns a 18.5% working interest in the Verba Field located in Puckett, Mississippi; and a 66.67% working interest in the Marble Falls prospect covering an area of 11,895.65 acres located in north Texas.

