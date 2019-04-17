Former President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski was hospitalized days after he was detained into his ties to the firm in the heart of Latin America’s biggest graft scandal.

Congressional allies of Kuczynski said he was taken into a clinic with high blood pressure.

As he investigates a few $782,000 in previously undisclosed payments from Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht over a decade 32, A judge last week ordered the detention of Kuczynski for 10 days. There is A hearing scheduled to take place Wednesday to determine whether to increase his detention to 3 decades.

As his impeachment was sought by opposition lawmakers, the 80-year-old resigned.

All three of Kuczynski 2001 have been charged or are under analysis.