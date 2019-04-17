Personal Wealth Partners Invests $772,000 in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (HYD) Stock

Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF comprises 0.4% of Personal Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 28,500.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 27,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 93.0% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HYD traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $62.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,058. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 1-year low of $60.27 and a 1-year high of $63.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

