PepsiCo (PEP) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.50-5.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.51.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEP. BidaskClub downgraded PepsiCo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Gabelli reissued a buy rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PepsiCo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.79.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $122.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $173.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.99. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $95.94 and a fifty-two week high of $124.00.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.52 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 69.83% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 65.55%.

In related news, CEO Vivek Sankaran sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,599,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 16,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

