Pentair (PNR) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.63-0.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.71. Pentair also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.30-2.35 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNR. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Pentair from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Pentair from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pentair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.90.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $40.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.25. Pentair has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $72.96.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $689.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.82 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pentair will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 30.64%.

In other news, COO Karl R. Frykman sold 10,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $422,748.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,002.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $109,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,942 shares of company stock worth $543,730. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It designs, manufactures, and services various products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges. The company's products and services include water treatment equipment, including energy-efficient pumps, point-of-entry/point-of-use filtration products, valves, UV sanitization, and automation controls for residential and commercial applications, as well as engineered solutions in advanced filtration, desalination, water supply and disposal, process, and control for industrial and infrastructure applications.

