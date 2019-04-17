Pentair (PNR) Issues Earnings Results

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $689.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.82 million. Pentair had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $40.47 on Wednesday. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $72.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 30.64%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pentair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.90.

In other news, SVP Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $109,575.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at $124,335. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Karl R. Frykman sold 10,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $422,748.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,002.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,942 shares of company stock worth $543,730 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Pentair by 56.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,774,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,942,000 after buying an additional 640,849 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Pentair by 2.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 116,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Pentair by 55.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,209,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,449,000 after buying an additional 432,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It designs, manufactures, and services various products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges. The company's products and services include water treatment equipment, including energy-efficient pumps, point-of-entry/point-of-use filtration products, valves, UV sanitization, and automation controls for residential and commercial applications, as well as engineered solutions in advanced filtration, desalination, water supply and disposal, process, and control for industrial and infrastructure applications.

