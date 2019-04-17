Pennsylvania Trust Co Invests $14.36 Million in Banco Santander SA (SAN)

Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 162,174 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $14,361,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 46,183.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 1,064.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Shares of SAN opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. Banco Santander SA has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $6.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.31 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 16.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Banco Santander SA will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “a-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Pennsylvania Trust Co Invests $14.36 Million in Banco Santander SA (SAN)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/pennsylvania-trust-co-invests-14-36-million-in-banco-santander-sa-san.html.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; mortgages, auto finance, and personal loans; working capital finance; and debit and credit cards, as well as life and non-life insurance products.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.