Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (PEI) Given Sell Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their sell rating on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PEI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $7.63.

PEI stock opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $415.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $12.45.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($1.77). Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $95.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEI. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,344,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 174.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 79,904 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

About Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

