Peerplays (PPY) Market Cap Tops $4.53 Million

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. One Peerplays coin can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00019236 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Peerplays has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. Peerplays has a total market capitalization of $4.53 million and $260,259.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006221 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00376501 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019299 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002208 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.97 or 0.01071360 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00210102 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006256 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About Peerplays

Peerplays’ genesis date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Peerplays Coin Trading

Peerplays can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

