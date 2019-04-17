PC Connection (CNXN) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine lowered PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Sidoti lowered PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. PC Connection has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

PC Connection stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.43. 51,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.90 million, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. PC Connection has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $43.05.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $709.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.49 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. PC Connection’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PC Connection will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PC Connection news, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 3,000 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,651,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 12,300 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $493,722.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 57.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PC Connection by 3,060.3% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in PC Connection during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,945,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PC Connection by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 10,468 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in PC Connection by 266.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 15,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in PC Connection by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

