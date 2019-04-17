PC Connection (CNXN) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine lowered PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Sidoti lowered PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. PC Connection has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.
PC Connection stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.43. 51,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.90 million, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. PC Connection has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $43.05.
In other PC Connection news, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 3,000 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,651,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 12,300 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $493,722.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 57.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PC Connection by 3,060.3% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in PC Connection during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,945,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PC Connection by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 10,468 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in PC Connection by 266.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 15,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in PC Connection by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.
PC Connection Company Profile
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
