Patten & Patten Inc. TN Lowers Holdings in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,572 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,387 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.7% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 24,485 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.85.

In related news, insider Jean Philippe Courtois sold 28,147 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $3,043,816.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 497,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,763,098.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 267,466 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $28,354,070.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,746,854 shares in the company, valued at $185,183,992.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 333,667 shares of company stock worth $35,657,016. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $120.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.12. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $121.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 28.31%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 47.42%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

