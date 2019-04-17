Pareto Network Market Capitalization Achieves $447,761.00 (PARETO)

Pareto Network (CURRENCY:PARETO) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. During the last seven days, Pareto Network has traded 32.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pareto Network has a total market cap of $447,761.00 and approximately $2,556.00 worth of Pareto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pareto Network token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, DDEX, Kucoin and IDEX.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pareto Network Token Profile

PARETO is a token. It launched on November 6th, 2017. Pareto Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,337,840 tokens. Pareto Network’s official Twitter account is @ParetoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pareto Network is /r/ParetoNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pareto Network is blog.pareto.network . The official website for Pareto Network is pareto.network

Pareto Network Token Trading

Pareto Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Kucoin, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pareto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pareto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pareto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

