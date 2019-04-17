Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) fell 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.84 and last traded at $5.92. 535,111 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 301,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $18.00 target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

The firm has a market cap of $189.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 14.41 and a quick ratio of 14.41.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $17.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 656.41% and a negative return on equity of 149.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

