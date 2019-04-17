Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 287.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,766 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $4,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Shares of BATS:MTUM traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.41. 623,318 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.472 per share. This is a boost from iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

