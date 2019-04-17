PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) Stake Lessened by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 837,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.68% of PagSeguro Digital worth $15,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 36,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 13.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth $463,000.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $28.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $38.80.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $332.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.83 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 20.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.65 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.46.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

