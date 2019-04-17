Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Packaging Corp Of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine cut Packaging Corp Of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Packaging Corp Of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.22.

NYSE:PKG opened at $97.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.81. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52-week low of $77.90 and a 52-week high of $124.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

