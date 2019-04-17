Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PACB shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,211,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,724. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 2.39.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 130.44% and a negative return on equity of 94.50%. The business had revenue of $19.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 6,933 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $49,709.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,729. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan K. Barnes sold 11,987 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $85,826.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 729,407 shares in the company, valued at $5,222,554.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,486 shares of company stock valued at $283,261. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,256,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,490 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,311,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,148,000 after acquiring an additional 377,272 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,311,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,148,000 after acquiring an additional 377,272 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,175,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth $31,506,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

