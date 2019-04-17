PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Shares Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC increased its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in PACCAR by 1,116.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of PACCAR to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.32 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.73.

In other news, CEO Ronald E. Armstrong sold 15,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $1,041,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,684,934. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael T. Barkley sold 13,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $911,801.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,103.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,160,345. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $71.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.43 and a fifty-two week high of $72.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

