P.A.W. Capital Corp Reduces Stake in Krystal Biotech Inc (KRYS)

P.A.W. Capital Corp lowered its stake in Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 12.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Krystal Biotech accounts for approximately 1.1% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 69.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 14,755 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the third quarter worth about $891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 13.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 13.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 173,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. 43.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

KRYS stock opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.46 million, a PE ratio of -31.71 and a beta of 0.69. Krystal Biotech Inc has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $36.89.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech Inc will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in preclinical development to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

