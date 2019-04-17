P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $128.69 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PTSI opened at $50.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 12-month low of $33.29 and a 12-month high of $70.00.

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of P.A.M. Transportation Services worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “P.A.M. Transportation Services (PTSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/p-a-m-transportation-services-ptsi-releases-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.