Osisko Mining Inc (OSK) Director Bernardo Alvarez Calderon Sells 10,000 Shares

Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Director Bernardo Alvarez Calderon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.07, for a total transaction of C$30,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$46,722.66.

Bernardo Alvarez Calderon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

On Tuesday, April 9th, Bernardo Alvarez Calderon sold 25,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.20, for a total transaction of C$80,030.00.

TSE:OSK opened at C$3.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $797.32 million and a P/E ratio of -19.68. Osisko Mining Inc has a one year low of C$1.60 and a one year high of C$3.75.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The mining company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04). Equities analysts predict that Osisko Mining Inc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/osisko-mining-inc-osk-director-bernardo-alvarez-calderon-sells-10000-shares.html.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.

See Also: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.