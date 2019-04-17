Oritani Financial (ORIT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

ORIT has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Oritani Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oritani Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Get Oritani Financial alerts:

Shares of ORIT stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $779.15 million, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.62. Oritani Financial has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $18.01.

Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $27.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 million. Oritani Financial had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 33.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oritani Financial will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin J. Lynch sold 37,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $655,172.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin J. Lynch sold 11,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $198,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,156 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Oritani Financial by 820.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,233 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oritani Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oritani Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oritani Financial by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Oritani Financial by 350.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

About Oritani Financial

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers. The company accepts a range of deposit products, such as non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Oritani Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oritani Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.