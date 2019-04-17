Oritani Financial (ORIT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
ORIT has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Oritani Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oritani Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.
Shares of ORIT stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $779.15 million, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.62. Oritani Financial has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $18.01.
In other news, insider Kevin J. Lynch sold 37,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $655,172.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin J. Lynch sold 11,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $198,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,156 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Oritani Financial by 820.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,233 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oritani Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oritani Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oritani Financial by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Oritani Financial by 350.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.
About Oritani Financial
Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers. The company accepts a range of deposit products, such as non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits.
