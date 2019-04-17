O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $385.00 to $400.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. O’Reilly Automotive traded as high as $409.71 and last traded at $407.70, with a volume of 15119 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $406.32.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ORLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.35.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.37, for a total transaction of $18,718,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 65,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,679,219.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 3,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.35, for a total transaction of $1,356,890.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,832 shares in the company, valued at $10,446,741.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,273 shares of company stock worth $44,907,567. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $109,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $487,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $466,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.85.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.04). O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 318.99% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

