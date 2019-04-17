OptiToken (OPTI) Reaches Market Cap of $578,888.00

OptiToken (CURRENCY:OPTI) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. OptiToken has a total market capitalization of $578,888.00 and approximately $48,910.00 worth of OptiToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OptiToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000427 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, OptiToken has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006447 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00373794 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002230 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $55.07 or 0.01050701 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00211311 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006389 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000135 BTC.

OptiToken’s total supply is 99,707,066 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,879,419 tokens. OptiToken’s official Twitter account is @optitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OptiToken is optitoken.io . The Reddit community for OptiToken is /r/OptiToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

OptiToken can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptiToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptiToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptiToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

