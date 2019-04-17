Oppenheimer S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) Holdings Boosted by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Oppenheimer S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp owned approximately 0.54% of Oppenheimer S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oppenheimer S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oppenheimer S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth $535,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the period.

Get Oppenheimer S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RWJ traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.34. 10,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,488. Oppenheimer S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $53.85 and a 52-week high of $79.48.

WARNING: “Oppenheimer S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) Holdings Boosted by Tompkins Financial Corp” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/oppenheimer-sp-smallcap-600-revenue-etf-rwj-holdings-boosted-by-tompkins-financial-corp.html.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.1092 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oppenheimer S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.