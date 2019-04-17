Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer analyst E. Rajavelu now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($2.04). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($7.56) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($7.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.08) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.06).

BHVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.13 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $46.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.57.

BHVN opened at $61.90 on Wednesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $62.25. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.50.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, CEO Vlad Coric sold 100,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $5,009,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Declan Doogan sold 88,825 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total value of $5,189,156.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 373,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,843,997.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 437,856 shares of company stock valued at $22,279,475 in the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after buying an additional 20,364 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,167,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,400,000 after purchasing an additional 77,374 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 20,239 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,009,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 602.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

