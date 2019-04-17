Ontology (ONT) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $62.86 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $658.32 million and $62.86 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $1.33 or 0.00025447 BTC on exchanges including Koinex, Indodax, Bitbns and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00037130 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00008087 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006231 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000986 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded up 140.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 494,854,358 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ontology Coin Trading

Ontology can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Binance, BitMart, Huobi, HitBTC, Gate.io, Bitbns, OKEx, Bibox, Hotbit, Upbit, Indodax, Kucoin and Koinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

