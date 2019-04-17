On Deck Capital Inc (ONDK) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,877,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,423 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.83% of On Deck Capital worth $16,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of On Deck Capital by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 688,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 86,665 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of On Deck Capital by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,587,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of On Deck Capital by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,589,836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,174,000 after purchasing an additional 169,668 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of On Deck Capital by 187.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of On Deck Capital by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 802,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 20,546 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald F. Verni purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $35,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 84,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,426.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noah Breslow purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $47,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,644 shares in the company, valued at $4,332,718.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ONDK opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. On Deck Capital Inc has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $9.41. The stock has a market cap of $394.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 27.45 and a quick ratio of 27.45.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. On Deck Capital had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $109.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that On Deck Capital Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ONDK. ValuEngine upgraded On Deck Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Maxim Group began coverage on On Deck Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of On Deck Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. On Deck Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

About On Deck Capital

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

